2019 Fort Harrod Jazz Festival starts today, Sept. 20

The 2019 Fort Harrod Jazz Festival starts Friday in Harrodsburg.

The free event will feature 18 bands including national, regional and local jazz ensembles ranging from quartets to 17-piece big bands.

Adrian Crutchfield will headline the event Saturday, Sept. 21. He was the last saxophonist to tour and record with Prince and performs internationally.

Other artists include jazz music educator Jamey Aebersold, Saxophonist and vocalist Brooks Giles and more.

The festival runs today from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

It takes place at Fort Harrod State Park.

For more information, visit the festival's website