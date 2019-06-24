2019 Independence Day fireworks scheduled for Central Kentucky communities

Here is a list of locations where you can go if you want to watch a fireworks show this year.

 June 29



  • London - College Park (Next to Laurel Co. Public Library), dusk


June 30


  • Mt. Vernon - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, dusk


 

July 3


  • Corbin - The Corbin Arena, 9:45 p.m.

  • Georgetown - Evans Orchard (hosted by Crossroads Church), dark

  • West Liberty - Old Mill Park, 7:30 p.m.


 

July 4


  • Albany - Grider Hill Marina & Resort, 9 p.m.

  • Beattyville - Happy Top Community Park, dusk

  • Buckhorn - Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, dusk

  • Frankfort - Capitol View Park, 9:30 p.m.

  • Georgetown - Brooking Park, after dark

  • Harlan - Downtown / Harlan Center

  • Hazard - Downtown, 9:30 p.m. 

  • Lawrenceburg - Anderson Co. Community Park, 9 p.m.

  • Lexington - R.J. Corman railyard (near Rupp Arena), 10 p.m. 

  • Louisville - Waterfront Park, 10 p.m.

  • Mt. Sterling - Botts Park (Hope Fest, $10/car), 7 p.m.

  • Monticello - Monticello/Wayne County Park, after dark

  • Richmond - Lake Reba, 10 p.m.

  • Williamsburg - Kentucky Splash Waterpark & Campground, after dark

  • Versailles - Woodford Co. Park, 10 p.m.


 

July 5


  • Burnside - Cole Park, 7 p.m.


 

July 6


  • Nancy - Pulaski Co. Park, 9 p.m.

  • Nancy - Lee's Ford Resort Marina, 9 p.m.

 
