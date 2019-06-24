2019 Independence Day fireworks scheduled for Central Kentucky communities

Here is a list of locations where you can go if you want to watch a fireworks show this year.
June 29
- London - College Park (Next to Laurel Co. Public Library), dusk
June 30
- Mt. Vernon - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, dusk
July 3
- Corbin - The Corbin Arena, 9:45 p.m.
- Georgetown - Evans Orchard (hosted by Crossroads Church), dark
- West Liberty - Old Mill Park, 7:30 p.m.
July 4
- Albany - Grider Hill Marina & Resort, 9 p.m.
- Beattyville - Happy Top Community Park, dusk
- Buckhorn - Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, dusk
- Frankfort - Capitol View Park, 9:30 p.m.
- Georgetown - Brooking Park, after dark
- Harlan - Downtown / Harlan Center
- Hazard - Downtown, 9:30 p.m.
- Lawrenceburg - Anderson Co. Community Park, 9 p.m.
- Lexington - R.J. Corman railyard (near Rupp Arena), 10 p.m.
- Louisville - Waterfront Park, 10 p.m.
- Mt. Sterling - Botts Park (Hope Fest, $10/car), 7 p.m.
- Monticello - Monticello/Wayne County Park, after dark
- Richmond - Lake Reba, 10 p.m.
- Williamsburg - Kentucky Splash Waterpark & Campground, after dark
- Versailles - Woodford Co. Park, 10 p.m.
July 5
- Burnside - Cole Park, 7 p.m.
July 6
- Nancy - Pulaski Co. Park, 9 p.m.
- Nancy - Lee's Ford Resort Marina, 9 p.m.