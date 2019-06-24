2019 Independence Day fireworks scheduled for Central Kentucky communities

Here is a list of locations where you can go if you want to watch a fireworks show this year.

If you know of additional locations, let us know! Send us a message on Facebook, or email us at newstip@wkyt.com.

June 29



London - College Park (Next to Laurel Co. Public Library), dusk



June 30



Mt. Vernon - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center, dusk



July 3



Corbin - The Corbin Arena, 9:45 p.m.



Georgetown - Evans Orchard (hosted by Crossroads Church), dark



West Liberty - Old Mill Park, 7:30 p.m.



July 4



Albany - Grider Hill Marina & Resort, 9 p.m.



Beattyville - Happy Top Community Park, dusk



Buckhorn - Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, dusk



Frankfort - Capitol View Park, 9:30 p.m.



Georgetown - Brooking Park, after dark



Harlan - Downtown / Harlan Center



Hazard - Downtown, 9:30 p.m.



Lawrenceburg - Anderson Co. Community Park, 9 p.m.



Lexington - R.J. Corman railyard (near Rupp Arena), 10 p.m.



Louisville - Waterfront Park, 10 p.m.



Mt. Sterling - Botts Park (Hope Fest, $10/car), 7 p.m.



Monticello - Monticello/Wayne County Park, after dark



Richmond - Lake Reba, 10 p.m.



Williamsburg - Kentucky Splash Waterpark & Campground, after dark



Versailles - Woodford Co. Park, 10 p.m.



July 5



Burnside - Cole Park, 7 p.m.



July 6