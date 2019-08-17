2019 Lincoln Dinner set for Saturday in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The Republican Party of Kentucky will hold its 2019 annual Lincoln Dinner Saturday evening at the Hilton in downtown Lexington.

Gov. Matt Bevin and other Republican lawmakers from around the state will be in attendance at the annual event. Notably absent will be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell who is recovering from surgery for a fractured shoulder.

The guest speaker for the event is Kayleigh McEnany, national press secretary for President Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

 
