2019 Maker’s Mark UK/Keeneland bottle on sale Friday

The Maker’s Mark limited-edition UK/Keeneland bottle goes on sale Friday at liquor stores and retail outlets around the Commonwealth.

The bottle honors University of Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari’s 2012 UK Championship team.

This is the fifth and final bottle in a series honoring UK’s championship basketball teams.

Proceeds for all the bottles in the series go to a UK academic tutoring center for student athletes (CATS – Center for Academic Tutorial Services).

Coach Cal will autograph bottles at Keeneland, Friday, April 12 at 7 a.m., the same day as the Maker’s 46 Mile Stakes race at Keeneland; some players, yet to be named, from the 2012 team are expected to join him.

The autograph session is a free event with limited tickets available online beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, April 8. Anyone interested in participating must register online first at www.keeneland.com/makers-mark-bottle-signing.

