The Lexington Lions Club announced on Thursday that the 2020 Lexington Lions Bluegrass Fair has been canceled.

The annual event had been scheduled to run from June 4 – June 14 at Lexington’s Masterson Station Park.

The organization made the decision in order to keep their members, volunteers, patrons, and the public safe and healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Organizers say they will be returning in June 2021.