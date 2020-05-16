2020 Preakness Stakes to be held October 3

News that was reported a few weeks ago by WBAL in Baltimore is now official. The 2020 Preakness Stakes will be held October 3.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced the news on Saturday afternoon.

"Under normal circumstances, I would be standing at Pimlico … presenting the Woodlawn Trophy to the winner of the 145th Preakness Stakes,” Hogan said. “But as we all know these are not ordinary circumstances. However, I am proud to make this announcement on behalf of the state, the Maryland Jockey Club and Maryland’s historic racing industry that Preakness 145 will be held at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Oct. 3.”

The original Preakness date was set for May 16. The Kentucky Derby will be held September 5, nearly a month before the new Preakness date.

As for the Belmont, a date has not been announced.