2020 is the 'Year of Music' for Kentucky tourism

Governor Andy Beshear helped the Kentucky Department of Tourism ring in the new year with a little bit of bluegrass music and a lot of Kentucky tourism pride.

2020 is the 'Year of Music' for the state's tourism.

"It supports over 94,500 jobs. It generates more than $787,000 in taxes, which is pretty important because I'm putting together a budget right now, and it also brings so many Kentuckians and visitors a lot of joy," said Gov. Beshear.

The estimated economic impact of tourism in the state is $11 billion.

The governor is helping the Department of Tourism promote Kentucky artists and Kentucky music venues.

"This is the birthplace of Bluegrass music. There are so many artists from this state that I grew up listening to like Dwight Yokum, Loretta Lynn, Billy Ray Cyrus, to Keith Whitley. The Country Music Highway's in Eastern Kentucky, most of the state of Kentucky. Just to be a part of this, the music, there's so much heritage in this state," said Kentucky native and country music artist J.D. Shelburne.

Music is highlighted on Kentucky Tourism's 2020 Visitor's Guide, and Shelburne made the cover.

"I started on my parents' back porch at 18 years old. I was in college still. My grandmother passed away, found an acoustic guitar, taught myself to play. I never dreamed I would be on the cover of the tourism guide that's going be in every hotel room in the state. I am so honored and humbled," said Shelburne.

Four hundred thousand copies of the Kentucky visitor's guide will go out to hotels and hot spots worldwide.