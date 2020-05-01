2021 five-star center Moussa Cisse includes Kentucky in Top 6

2021 five-star center Moussa Cisse announced his final six schools on Twitter Friday afternoon and included Kentucky.

The other five finalists include LSU, Florida State, Georgia, Memphis and Georgetown. Cisse is the No. 8 ranked player in the 2021 class and the No. 3 power forward.

He is considered to be on the top shot blockers in the country. The Guinea native recently moved to Memphis and just completed his junior year at Lausanne Collegiate School.

In an interview with CatsIllustrated, Cisse had this to say about Kentucky.

“Coach Cal (John Calipari) is one of the greatest coaches of all time. I went there for a visit and it was great. Also, whenever I first got to the United States, they were the first team that I watched and when they offered me my sophomore year, that was just really big. I feel really good about them.”