22 years after his death, LFD continues to remember Chuck Williams

Firefighters in Lexington are honoring the ultimate sacrifice made 22 years ago by Firefighter Chuck Williams.

Williams was called to a house fire on Addison Avenue just after midnight on February 17, 1997. While fighting the fire, Williams and another firefighter were trapped after falling through a hole into the basement of the home.

Crews were able to rescue Firefighter Jerry Ray, Jr., who suffered second and third degree burns. Teams attempted to revive Williams, but he died at the scene of asphyxiation from smoke inhalation.

An investigation into the fire ended up in a courtroom when the fire was ruled arson. Gerald Shipman was later convicted for setting the fire which killed Williams.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, Williams was not equipped with a radio to call for help after falling through the floor. His death led to improved safety measures for firefighters, including equipping every firefighter with a radio.

