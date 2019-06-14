$2.2M in debt relief available for hundreds of Kentucky ITT Technical Institute students

The Kentucky Attorney General's Office has announced there is more than $2 million in debt relief available for hundreds of former ITT Technical Institute students.

This is part of a nationwide settlement which will provide $168 million in debt relief for more than 18,000 students.

ITT filed for bankruptcy in 2016 after the federal government restricted the for-profit college to have access to federal student aid.

“The 325 Kentucky ITT students who fell into debt trying to obtain an education at the failed for-profit college can now breathe a sigh of relief,” Attorney General Andy Beshear said. “Thanks to our efforts, the high-interest loans that these students were pressured into taking out do not have to be repaid.”

Those affected won't have to contact the attorney general's office. Their loans will be automatically discharged, but the settlement doesn't affect federal loans.