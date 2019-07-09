25 Years Later: Pulaski County double murder case still unsolved

It's a southern Kentucky murder case that has led to more questions than answers, and 25 years have now passed since two people were killed.

Authorities say 21-year-old Linda Gibson and her 4-year-old half brother Cody Garrett were killed after leaving a convenience store in Somerset 25 years ago.

Authorities say 21-year-old Linda Gibson and her 4-year-old half brother Cody Garrett were killed after leaving a convenience store in Somerset 25 years ago. Investigators believe the two were picked up outside a store on Bourne Avenue, taken somewhere and killed.

Not much has changed in the area since then, just like the unease Linda's brother Clayton Gibson feels about the unsolved case.

“They were murdered like a stray dog out here on the side the street...thought no more of," Clayton Gibson said.

The victims' bodies were found two miles away in a fence row, and no one was ever charged in the case.

Clayton Gibson believes more than one person is responsible. Authorities think Linda Gibson was the target, but the 4-year-old saw it and was murdered because he would have identified the killer.

“To ease my mind I have to think they are in heaven with Jesus," Clayton Gibson said. "They can’t be hurt no more.”

Detectives are still working the case, and they remain hopeful they can receive a tip that leads to an arrest.