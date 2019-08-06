25 named to Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame 2019 class

The 2019 class of the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame is being honored ahead of their induction in September.

The Fastrax parachute team welcomed the class in at the State Capitol by delivering the flags to the front lawn.

“We have WWII veterans here, prisoners of war, Medal of Honor winners. It’s amazing to be counted among them," inductee Dick Stoops said.

They represent all branches of the US military. They served in conflicts as far back as World War II. Ret. Lt. Col. Dick Stoops is from Woodford County. He fought in Vietnam.

“I came back from Vietnam in 1969 after my second tour. It was a very unpopular war, and people were calling you ‘baby killers’ and spitting on you," Stoops said. "Over a period of time, especially during the Ronald Regan era people began recognizing the veterans and the sacrifices that they had made and the whole attitude for veterans has changed. And it’s just amazing to see how much the general public supports veterans today.”

The two-day induction ceremony will take place Sep. 6-7 at the Marriott Griffin Gate in Lexington.

Capt. James J. Bayne, Boone

Sgt. Denny Belcher, Bath

Csm. Gregory Bethards, Jefferson

Sgt. E4 James M. Cartwright, Franklin

Ssg. Carey T. Christie, Hardin

Air 1st Class Benny B. Clary, Kenton

Technical Sgt. Chester E. Elkin, Madison

Capt. Cletis S. Evans, Jr., Jefferson

Sfc. Gary W. Finnell, Woodford

Petty Officer June Forbes, Jessamine

Staff Sgt. Lawrence Gronefeld, Kenton

Col. Robert F. Greene, Boone

Maj. Dean C. Hammond, Jr., Fayette

Lt. Commander Larry A. Huber, Jefferson

Col. Micki King, Fayette

Spc. William L. Krebs, Boone

MSgt. Emerson R. McAfee, Madison

Spc. William C. Smith, Franklin

Col. John M. Shotwell, Fayette

Cpl. Charles H. Stallard, Jefferson

Ltc. Dick E. Stoops, Woodford

Maj. Charles M. Tirone, Kenton

Machinist Mate 3rd Class Robert L. Webster, Boone