25 years later, Mariah Carey’s Christmas original is No. 1

Christmas has come early for Mariah Carey.

The pop star’s original holiday classic, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” is No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart 25 years after its release.

Her beloved holiday song had never hit the top of the Hot 100 chart before. She now has 19 No. 1 hits in her career. It previously peaked at No. 3.

It has been covered by popular artists including Ariana Grande and CeeLo Green since its release in 1994.

It was also the soundtrack for one of the most heartwarming scenes in holiday cult-favorite “Love Actually.”

Over the years, Carey has cashed in big time on the tune.

To date, she has made an estimated $60 million off royalties from the song.

If you still can’t get enough of her, look for the “Mariah Carey is Christmas” mini-documentary on Amazon.

