26 rapes reported on UK's campus so far in 2019

The number of rape cases reported to the University of Kentucky police department has increased in 2019.

WKYT combed through UK's crime log and pulled the numbers.

In the calendar year, 26 rapes have been reported to UK police. Police say eight of those were unfounded. Five rape cases are still open.

Those numbers were up compared to 2018 when 20 rapes were reported to the police. Three of those cases were unfounded, and four cases are still open.

Both years have lower numbers compared to 2017. Thirty-three cases were reported to police that year. Ten of those were unfounded, and two cases are still open.

Reported sex offenses, which include sexual abuse or sexual assault, have hovered around the same number for the last two years.

In 2019, 59 sex offenses have been reported to the police. Twelve of those reports have been unfounded, and 14 cases remain open.

2018 had similar numbers. Fifty-seven sex offenses were reported to campus police, with nine of those being unfounded. Twelve of those cases are still open.

The numbers for 2017 were higher. Sixty-six sex offenses were reported, with 21 of those cases unfounded. Six of those cases are still open.

Resources at UK:

The campus' Violence Intervention & Prevention Center (VIP) is available to those who need help.

VIP is a confidential source, meaning that it's not required to report violent incidents to police or the campus Title IX office.

You can find a full list of campus resources by tapping on this link.

UK police have safety tips for students as well:



If you see something, say something.



Look out for friends when you go out, walk together, and make sure everyone gets home safe.



Request a free SAFECATS student escort or bus service during the semesters by calling (859) 257-7233.



Request a free Kentucky Wildcab ride through the app. The Kentucky Wildcab is available 10 p.m. - 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday when fall and spring semester classes are in session.



Park in well-lit areas.



Students can call the UK Police Department at (859) 257-8573.