$26,000 donation to help students, families in Fayette County

Thousands of families in Fayette County will have hygiene products and meals thanks to a large donation.

The Jenna and Matthew Mitchell Foundation at Blue Grass Community Foundation gave $26,000 to support 4,400 backpacks filled with those products and meals to families in need while schools are closed.

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a letter sent to families that the district is "sincerely thankful for this wonderful gift, especially knowing that the steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 are causing economic hardship for many families."

School officials do not yet know what make-up days will look like or whether spring events will be impacted.

Below is a list of resources for families in Fayette County:



Meals



Two free meals are available for anyone under the age of 18.



School buses are making deliveries to 117 “Bus Bites” locations throughout the community where children can come get a free boxed breakfast and lunch to take home with them.



Meals are also available for pick-up at 18 schools. 8-9 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. lunch



Beginning next week breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the same time



Learning

Medical Care



HealthFirst Bluegrass clinics at schools can provide medical care for children and families.



March 16-19: Clinics at Arlington, Booker T. Washington, Breckinridge, Cardinal Valley, Harrison, Mary Todd, Tates Creek and William Wells Brown elementary schools, and Lexington Traditional Magnet School will remain open and available to serve students and families. Please call the clinic prior to arrival to ensure staff are onsite.

March 23-27: Clinics at Lexington Traditional Magnet School, Tates Creek Elementary School and William Wells Brown Elementary will remain open. Please call the clinic prior to arrival to ensure staff are onsite. Others will be closed during this week.

Clinics closed March 30 - April 3



Mental Health



To talk to a mental health professional call 859-381-4100



New Vista Crisis Hotline -- 1-800-928-8000



More information: www.fcps.net/COVID19



Ways to Help