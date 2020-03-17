$26,000 donation to help students, families in Fayette County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of families in Fayette County will have hygiene products and meals thanks to a large donation.
The Jenna and Matthew Mitchell Foundation at Blue Grass Community Foundation gave $26,000 to support 4,400 backpacks filled with those products and meals to families in need while schools are closed.
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk said in a letter sent to families that the district is "sincerely thankful for this wonderful gift, especially knowing that the steps being taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 are causing economic hardship for many families."
School officials do not yet know what make-up days will look like or whether spring events will be impacted.
Below is a list of resources for families in Fayette County:
Meals
- Two free meals are available for anyone under the age of 18.
- School buses are making deliveries to 117 “Bus Bites” locations throughout the community where children can come get a free boxed breakfast and lunch to take home with them.
- Meals are also available for pick-up at 18 schools. 8-9 a.m. breakfast, 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. lunch
- Beginning next week breakfast and lunch will be distributed at the same time
Learning
- “FCPS Unplugged” activity sheets came home with students last week and will be posted each day on the Fayette County Public Schools Facebook page.
- Online learning activities for students at each grade level
- Students learning English (EL)
- Gifted and talented services
- For families without access to the internet, Spectrum is offering free broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription at any service level up to 100 Mbps. The company will also waive installation fees for student households. To enroll in the service call 1-844-488-8395.
Medical Care
- HealthFirst Bluegrass clinics at schools can provide medical care for children and families.
- March 16-19: Clinics at Arlington, Booker T. Washington, Breckinridge, Cardinal Valley, Harrison, Mary Todd, Tates Creek and William Wells Brown elementary schools, and Lexington Traditional Magnet School will remain open and available to serve students and families. Please call the clinic prior to arrival to ensure staff are onsite.
- March 23-27: Clinics at Lexington Traditional Magnet School, Tates Creek Elementary School and William Wells Brown Elementary will remain open. Please call the clinic prior to arrival to ensure staff are onsite. Others will be closed during this week.
- Clinics closed March 30 - April 3
Mental Health
- To talk to a mental health professional call 859-381-4100
- New Vista Crisis Hotline -- 1-800-928-8000
- More information: www.fcps.net/COVID19
Ways to Help
- Volunteering: Call 859-381-3839 and leaving your name and contact information
- You can also donate online to help students and families