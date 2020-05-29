28 new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

No new deaths were reported.

The county's totals are now up to 701 cases and 13 deaths. Thursday's total number of cases was 673.

The health department did not specify Friday, but Thursday officials said the total number of cases among Federal Medical Center inmates is up to 268. There have been four reported COVID-19 related deaths of inmates at the facility.

The state's official COVID-19 totals Friday are now 9,185 cases and 409 deaths.