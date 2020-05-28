28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Lexington

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 28 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

No new deaths were reported Thursday.

The county's totals are now up to 673 cases and 13 deaths.

The health department said the numbers include 20 additional cases at the Federal Medical Center, raising the total number of cases among inmates to 268.

There have been four reported COVID-19 related deaths of inmates at the facility.

The state's official COVID-19 totals are now 9,077 cases and 400 deaths.

