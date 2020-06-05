289 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., 8 new deaths reported

On Friday, a release from Gov. Andy Beshear's office provided an update on case information and encouraged people to follow public health guidance this weekend as Kentuckians continue the fight COVID-19.

Gov. Beshear also noted that today would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday and he asked all Kentuckians to keep her family in their thoughts.

Gov. Beshear said, “We grieve with her mother, Tamika Palmer, and we are committed to building a more just and equitable commonwealth.”

As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Gov. Beshear said there were at least 10,977 coronavirus cases in Kentucky, 289 of which were newly confirmed Friday.

“Remember, COVID-19 is still out there spreading aggressively and it can be lethal to certain populations,” said. Gov. Beshear. “Let’s make sure we’re keeping our social distance, let’s make sure we’re wearing masks and let’s protect one another.”

Unfortunately, Gov. Beshear reported eight new deaths Friday, raising the total to 466 Kentuckians lost to the virus. A healthcare worker was among the victims announced Friday.

“We’ve lost a third healthcare worker, and like the first two we lost, this person worked in a long-term care facility,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’ll be reaching out to her family to see if they want us to share her story. Let’s make sure that we remember not only the seriousness of COVID-19 but that we continue to show our compassion to these families.”

At least 3,316 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

This week, the Governor consistently reminded Kentuckians that the novel coronavirus is still in our midst and we need to take precautions to prevent its spread. The Governor and state health officials are asking all Kentuckians to keep gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Other guidance includes wearing masks, maintaining social distancing of six feet or more, gathering outside instead of inside, washing hands frequently, covering food, and individually wrapping plates.

