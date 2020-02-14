$2M in grants announced for Rowan County

Rowan County will soon see a new trail system and updates to the airport there.

Governor Andy Beshear addresses attendees at an appearance to announce over $2M in grants to Morehead and Rowan County on Feb. 14, 2020. (Photo: WKYT/Nick Oliver)

This after Governor Andy Beshear announced over $2 million in grants for Rowan County and Morehead on Friday.

The governor and other dignitaries spoke for nearly 45 minutes about their dreams for eastern Kentucky.

Governor Beshear was greeted with a standing ovation inside the Rowan county campus of the Maysville Community & Technical College.

During his speech, Beshear shared why his budget is good for eastern Kentucky, but primarily focused on healthcare, saying state aid for struggling rural hospitals needs to be a priority.

This comes weeks after one major eastern Kentucky hospital in Our Lady of Bellefonte announced they were shutting their doors in September, laying off hundreds.

“If that last waiver the last governor had tried to push through had gone through, we would have seen, widespread, even more closures throughout Kentucky,” said Governor Beshear. “We are investing and reinvesting in healthcare because everybody should be able to take their parents and their kids to see a doctor when they are sick and they should be able to do that in their community.”

This was only the first stop through eastern Kentucky today for the governor. He will also travel on give more grants out towards healthcare and tourism.

In total, $3 million will be award across eastern Kentucky. Morehead and Rowan County were awarded the most money out of any other area.

