2nd arrest in robbery that led to NYPD friendly fire death

A second person has been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to the friendly fire death of a New York City police detective.

An official familiar with the investigation says the man taken into custody Friday is suspected of being Christopher Ransom's lookout during Tuesday night's stick-up at a Queens cellphone store.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Detective Brian Simonsen was hit once in the chest by crossfire as he and six other officers fired 42 shots at Ransom, who police say charged at them with a fake handgun.

Simonsen's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday on Long Island.

Ransom was wounded in the shooting and remains hospitalized. He was arraigned by video Friday on murder and other charges.

