2nd day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing underway in Frankfort as Beshear calls for more people to be tested

The second day of drive-thru COVID-19 testing is taking place in Frankfort.

The partnership with Kroger offers the first state-sponsored drive-thru tests in Kentucky, and Gov. Beshear wants more people to take advantage of the test if they qualify.

At Tuesday's news conference, the governor and his staff outlined a three-tier system of patients that can receive a test at the state-sponsored testing site.

First are health care workers. Second, are high-risk patients, those who are over age 65 and those who are medically compromised. Third is anyone else showing the signs and symptoms of COVID 19.

"If you have symptoms that could suggest you have coronavirus, even if you're not in the high-risk category, they'll make the test available to you because our goal is to test as many people as we can with the capacity we have available," Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said.

Monday's introduction of the state's drive-thru tests saw 97 people take advantage of the program.

However, the single day capacity is upwards of 200-250 people.

Also starting this week, another state testing site will open in Kenton County servicing Boone, Campbell, Grant, and Pendleton counties.

And a new Urgent Care Center testing site will also start testing people Tuesday in Georgetown. It's open from 10 until 5 on Osbourne Way. They're only testing patients who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus.