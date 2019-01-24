3 Kentucky students taken into custody after calling in school threat

Police say three minors are in custody after reportedly calling in a threat against Carroll County Schools.

According to television station WAVE, Carroll County Schools released a series of tweets Wednesday evening, saying they received a call from a blocked number, during which the caller threatened to “shoot up the school.”

The Carrolton Police Department was able to trace the call, according to the school system, and after investigation, three juveniles were charged with terroristic threatening and taken into custody.

Tweets from the school system say there was no immediate threat to the district’s schools.

