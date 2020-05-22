3 Kentucky students chosen as 2020 Presidential Scholars

Three Kentucky students are among the 161 high school seniors included in the Presidential Scholars.

The U.S. Department of Education said in a news release the students are recognized for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Kentucky students are Megan Rose Johnston of Boyle County High School, Raymond Micheal Suo of duPont Manual Magnet High School and Kathleen Criner of Paducah Tilghman High School.

The release said scholars are selected annually based on academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts and evidence of community service, leadership and commitment to high ideals.

