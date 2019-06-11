3 Richmond 'internet cafes' accused of illegal gambling

Kentucky State Police have shut down three Richmond businesses accused of illegal gambling.

This is one of the three Richmond business that shut down following a Kentucky State Police investigation. (Chelsea Jones/WKYT)

Troopers say the businesses disguised themselves as internet cafes, and the Kentucky State Police Drug Enforcement/Special Investigations East team executed the search warrants at the three locations.

The businesses were T&T Entertainment on the Eastern Bypass, Richmond Internet Cafe in the Southern Hills strip mall, and All-In Internet Cafe on Main Street. All three were under investigation since March 2018.

Troopers were alerted to possible illegal activity after they say someone used an EBT card fraudulently. Investigators say they discovered that a former employee at T&T Entertainment was using the card to purchase free drinks and snacks for customers as they gambled.

Employees at nearby businesses tell WKYT that law enforcement was removing machines Monday.

Troopers have yet to announce any charges in the case.