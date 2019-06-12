3 Weeks Later: Victim's family offers reward for Whitley County murder suspect's capture

Family members of a Whitley County murder victim are now offering a reward if her suspected killer is captured.

Nicholas Rucker of Corbin is accused of murdering his girlfriend Wednesday. (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

Kentucky State Police are receiving fewer tips on the whereabouts of 38-year-old Nicholas Rucker. He is accused of murdering his girlfriend Vicki Conner in May.

"“We are just worried for the community in general," Conner's cousin Nancy Wagner said. "He took her life senselessly and needlessly. And then he just took off.”

Wagner is now trying to raise money in hopes of being able to offer a reward that's enough to lead to Rucker's capture. She believes justice is needed for a family member who was there for her when she needed her.

“Vicki was the type of person that if I had a bad day, no matter what kind of day I had, I could go over to her and lay in her arms, and she would comfort me and listen to me," Wagner said.

Kentucky State Police say despite some reports of Rucker being in Tennessee, there is no solid evidence he has left the area.

Wagner has started an online fundraiser. She hopes to raise $10,000 for the reward.