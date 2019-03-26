3 arrested after drugs, toddler found in Kentucky home

Matthew Pleasant, Jordan Knight, Tyler Massey (WFIE)
Updated: Tue 4:20 PM, Mar 26, 2019

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Authorities have arrested three after finding a toddler inside a home where drugs were present.

WFIE reports several law enforcement agencies responded to an apartment in Nortonville where they found synthetic drugs, prescription drugs, paraphernalia and cash.

Authorities arrested Jordan Knight, Tyler Massey and Matthew Pleasant. Knight and Massey, who are in a relationship, are facing drug trafficking and child endangerment charges, as Knight's 1-year-old child was in the home.

Pleasant was arrested on an active warrant.

 
