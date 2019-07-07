3 arrested after shots fired in Boyle County

Police in Danville arrested three men after responding to a report of shots being fired outside a nightclub early Sunday morning.

Officers say they were called to Club 859ers on South 4th Street around 2:30 a.m.

Once on scene, police say they saw a vehicle driving away from the area at a high rate of speed. A traffic stop was initiated, that led to a short pursuit, during which officers say they saw a handgun being thrown from the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle stopped shortly thereafter. Officers say the driver, 33-year-old Dejan Haddis, was found to be driving under the influence. According to police, two passengers in the vehicle, 20-year-old Arieyon Smith and 49-year-old Royce Booker were also “manifestly under the influence of alcohol.”

All three were taken to the Boyle County Detention Center. Haddis faces charges of fleeing or evading police, tampering with physical evidence, DUI, and theft of a firearm. Smith and Booker are charged with public intoxication.

