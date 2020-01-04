3 arrested in Laurel Co. after wanted man attempts to run from deputy

Three people were sent to the Laurel County Detention Center on several different charges following a traffic stop early Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post on the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s page, a K-9 Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Nissan Altima around 2 a.m. for an equipment violation after the car pulled out of a parking lot onto US 25.

When the deputy turned on his lights, the Altima reportedly pulled off into another parking lot while a man in the front passenger seat jumped out of the car and ran off toward Lily School Road.

The deputy chased the man about a half-mile before catching him. The suspect, identified as River William Humfleet, reportedly had marijuana on him, drug paraphernalia, and three credit/debit cards that didn’t belong to him.

The deputy returned to the original traffic stop, where he discovered the driver of the vehicle, Mercedes Cheek, was under the influence. She allegedly admitted to the deputy that she had smoked meth, injected heroin, and smoked marijuana. She was also found with hypodermic needles.

A second passenger in the car, Dakota Arnold, was taken into custody on an outstanding Knox District Court bench warrant.

River Humfleet is charged with fleeing or evading police, trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft-receipt of stolen credit cards, along with other charges. He was also charged on a Knox Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest for a probation warrant regarding charges of receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, being a persistent felony offender, and three counts of probation violation.

Mercedes Cheek is charged with DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

