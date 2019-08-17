3 arrested in Lexington robbery of elderly couple

Lexington Police say that three people are facing charges in the robbery of an elderly couple.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brandon Ross, 19-year-old Austin Morrison, and 21-year-old Mercedes Childress.

Officials say the robbery occurred on July 30. Officers responded to a reported robbery in the parking lot of the Walmart on Nicholasville Road.

The victims were an 88-year-old man and his 84-year-old wife. The victims say they were walking to their car when a man and woman approached them. Police say suspects were armed with a shotgun and pistol. The victims say the suspects pointed their guns at them and demanded money.

Ultimately the victims were able to alert a witness, which caused the suspects to flee. They left in a vehicle driven by a third suspect.

Through investigation, police say Ross was identified as the driver and Morrison and Childress as the suspects who approached the victims.

Each of the suspects are facing robbery charges. Ross is also charged with burglary and fleeing/evading.