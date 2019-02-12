PHOTOS: 3 arrested in Whitley County murder investigation

Kentucky State Police have announced the arrests of three in connection to a murder in Whitley County.

Detectives say Billy Lawson, 45, of Williamsburg was found dead near the Tennessee state line in a building off U.S. 25.

Troopers arrested Jordan Miracle, 22, of Pine Knox, James Muse, 27, of Williamsburg and Jamie Muse, 27, of Williamsburg. All three are charged with murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

Medical examiners will perform an autopsy on Lawson Tuesday.

The case remains under investigation.