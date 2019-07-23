3 charged in violent Disneyland fight caught on video

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Two men and a woman face multiple criminal charges after a family's fight at Disneyland turned violent and was recorded on video.

A Disneyland guest recorded a violent brawl that broke out between a family at Disneyland. (KTLA/Tribune/CNN Newsource)

Anaheim police said officers were called to the theme park July 6 to help break up the melee, which began between a brother and sister but quickly involved other family members.

Cell phone video showed a woman spit in a man's face. He punched her several times. Moments later the same man knocked down another female relative and hit her repeatedly.

The Orange County District Attorney's Office says Tuesday that Avery Desmond-Edwinn Robinson, his sister Andrea Robinson and her husband Daman Petrie all face a series of charges including battery and assault.

It wasn't immediately known if any of them have lawyers.

 
