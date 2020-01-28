3 children severely hurt in Knox County crash; mother facing charges

A Knox County woman is facing charges after a crash that left her three children hospitalized.

The sheriff's office says the single-vehicle crash happened Monday night on Highway 11 at Green Rd.

Deputies found 34-year-old Laurel Nicole Sanders' car down an embankment, lodged against a tree.

Sanders' children, a 10-year-old, 7-year-old and 3-year-old, were trapped in the car and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Sanders and all three children were flown from the scene to area hospitals.

There's no word on their conditions, but the sheriff's office says the children were all severely injured in the crash.

Sanders is currently charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and three counts of wanton endangerment.