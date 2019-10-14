3 found dead inside Kentucky barn following fire

Three people are dead after a barn caught fire in a Kentucky county.

The Falmouth Fire Department is investigating a fire in a barn where three people were found dead. (Source: FOX19 Lauren Minor)

Gray affiliate FOX19 reports state and local agencies are investigating the deadly fire on Ky. 17 in DeMossville.

The fire started late Sunday night. Authorities found one man and two children dead inside the barn. The fire is not considered suspicious in nature.

Kentucky State Police medical examiners and the Pendleton County Coroner's Office will examine the victims to determine a cause of death.

Kentucky State Police and the Campbell County Fire Investigative Team are investigating the fire.