3 in McCracken County charged with human trafficking

Three men showed up at a Paducah motel with the intent to have sex with a minor, but instead met up with law enforcement.

Investigators say the arrests were part of an operation set up after officers found more than 200 advertisements of “sex for sale” in the Paducah area, several of which, they say, involved people under 18.

On Thursday, police say Ray Wright, James Cunkelman, and Austin Gish replied to a decoy ad, where they were actually talking to a Paducah officer. They were arrested when they showed up at a Paducah hotel.

All three are charged with promoting human trafficking, and using an electronic communication system to procure a minor for sex offenses.

They were all taken to the McCracken County Detention Center.

