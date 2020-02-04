3 men facing abuse of a corpse charges in Garrard County burglary case

Three men are facing charges in Garrard County.

Michael Weaver (Left), James Mink (Middle), Isaac Maggard (Right) (WKYT)

Police say they broke into a home on Hamilton Avenue in Lancaster.

Among the things police say were stolen is a memory box containing the ashes of a deceased person.

Police arrested Isaac Maggard and Michael Weaver. A third man, James Mink, was also arrested when tools from that burglarized home were found at his home.

Police Chief Rodney Kidd says they also stole a wooden memory box that they knew had cremated remains inside.

"Still kept the box, transported to the home of the third suspect," said Chief Kidd.

That box is still missing, and all three men are facing theft charges. They're also facing charges of abuse of a corpse and violating graves.

The chief says he feels like those charges are appropriate.

"Once you realized what it was but you still continue to rummage through it, you still solid you still took it and give it to a third person. And that suspect knowing that contain the action ashes of a deceased person. In our opinion, whether it’s a corpse in a casket or the ashes of a corpse that’s in an urn to us it was the same," Chief Kidd.

They're still interviewing all three men. The ashes belonged to the victim's brother and that is their main priority.

"We’re hoping that they will come clean and try to cut a deal. Give us the location of the box," said Chief Kidd.

All three men are in the Lincoln County Jail.