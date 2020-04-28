3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington on Tuesday

The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department has released its daily update on COVID-19 cases in Lexington.

According to the health department, there are now 243 cases in Lexington. That's up from 240 on Monday.

No deaths were reported Tuesday. Monday, the health department reported Lexington's ninth COVID-19 related death.

The health department says 81% of the city's COVID-19 patients have been released from isolation and are improving at home and expected to recover.

The current official state numbers are 4,146 cases, with 213 total deaths.