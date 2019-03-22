3 sentenced in 2016 Kentucky murder case

Three people will spend a lengthy time in prison in a 2016 murder case after receiving sentences.

Gray affiliate WFIE reports William Howard was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of 29-year-old Tromain Mackall, who was found dead in a truck toolbox in Grayson County.

Melanie Howard and Christopher Hill were sentenced 15 years each for facilitating murder and kidnapping as well as tampering evidence.

Mackall was an Ohio County native. The toolbox he was in was found floating in a creek. His mother took to the stand to deliver emotional testimony during the sentencing hearing, saying Mackall "was loved by so many people."

Despite the sentencing of three people, prosecutors say more people could be arrested in the case.