3-story building collapses in Nigeria with children inside

The Latest on Nigeria building collapse (all times local):

Screenshot (AP Video)

2:25 p.m.

There are cheers as a small child is pulled from the ruins of a collapsed three-story building in Lagos, Nigeria. But the crowd quiets as another child is freed but does not move.

It is not yet clear how many children have been pulled from the rubble, and how many have survived. Scores were thought to be inside when the three-story building containing a school went down.

1:35 p.m.

Rescue efforts are underway in Nigeria after a three-story building school building collapsed while classes were in session. Scores of children are thought to be inside.

Associated Press video from the scene on Wednesday shows at least one dust-covered child being carried out of the rubble. Onlookers crowd around in the densely populated neighborhood in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital.

They cheered as the child was lifted out.

Building collapses are all too common in Nigeria, where new construction often goes up without regulatory oversight.