319 new COVID-19 cases in Ky., 4 new deaths reported

The state has released the daily updated COVID-19 case information, revealing the total number of cases has passed 11,000.

Saturday's numbers are 11,287 total cases and 470 deaths. That's 319 new cases and four new deaths, according to Governor Beshear. There were 10,977 total cases and 466 deaths reported on Friday.

The governor says 65 percent of the new cases are from Jefferson County.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 73-year-old man from Clay County, 73- and 90-year old men from Jefferson County and a 70-year-old woman from Logan County.

“The virus is still out there. I know we’re tired. I know we all just want to have a normal summer,” said Gov. Beshear. “But we’ve already saved so many lives as Team Kentucky and we can’t let up now.”

At least 3,344 people have recovered from the virus in Kentucky, and 281,559 people have been tested.