31st Annual Roots and Heritage Festival continues its tradition of diversity

The Roots & Heritage Festival has been named one of the top ten festivals in the state by the Kentucky Tourism Council, and this weekend marked its 31st year celebrating diversity in Lexington.

The festivities include food, vendors, and a parade honoring African-Americans.

People from all over the country came to their cultures.

Christine Gnamba is from the Ivory Coast, lived in France for 30 years, and now calls Kentucky her home. She is sharing her ginger and hibiscus juices. She says the juices have health benefits like lowering high cholesterol and high blood pressure. "I want to bring something different for the United States people," she says.

Throughout her international Travels, Gnamba says diversity is extremely important. "This is one world for everybody so we have to be able to share our culture, our diversity, accept one another, and be kind to people."

The three-day festival began on Friday, September 6. It ended the following Sunday.