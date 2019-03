The U.S. Geological Survey says a 3.4 magnitude earthquake has struck near the Kentucky-Tennessee border.

The earthquake happened near Chestnut Grove, Tennessee, and the epicenter was approximately 21 miles south of Middlesboro.

A 3.4 magnitude earthquake rarely causes damage, but it is often felt by people living near the epicenter. Some objects will shake.

