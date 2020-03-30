33 police recruits in Kentucky graduate basic training

Recruits from police agencies across Kentucky have graduated from basic training.

The Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice says in a statement that 33 graduates of Class 510 completed 20 weeks of training last week at the agency's facility in Richmond. The program included 800 hours of instruction, including law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations and first aid.

The facility provides basic training for police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police and others.

Officials said four recruits also graduated with associate’s degrees, which are earned online through a partnership with Bluegrass Community and Technical College.