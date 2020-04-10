34 cases of COVID-19 reported at Jackson County facility

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department is reporting 34 new COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, bringing Jackson County's total to 41 cases.

All of the new cases reported on Friday are related to Jackson Manor. 18 are residents at the senior facility, while 16 are staff members.

Health department nurses are providing assistance with positive staff members and are monitoring their symptoms.

No additional information has been released on those affected by the virus.

The health department says the first three individuals who tested positive in Jackson County have recovered and are released from isolation. Jackson County has a cumulative total of ten confirmed cases, with three recovered and seven currently in self-isolation.