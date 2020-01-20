3.6 magnitude earthquake felt in Southern Kentucky

An earthquake hit along the Kentucky-Tennessee border Monday afternoon.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) says the epicenter was near Fincastle, Tenn.

The earthquake could be felt in Williamsburg, Middlesboro, and Corbin, Ky.

Here's what the earthquake looked like on the Lexington seismograph. #kywx pic.twitter.com/HO1wCBwxxm — Chris Bailey (@Kentuckyweather) January 20, 2020

@WKYT I’ve never experienced an earthquake before, but if that wasn’t one in Whitley Co just now I’d be surprised. Felt less than a half mile north on 25W at exit 15. — Chase Fields (@ukengineer33) January 20, 2020

SOMERSET ky shook windows and knocked pictures down — susan D (@footballsuz1564) January 20, 2020

A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area on Sunday.

If you felt the earthquake click here to report it to the USGS.

The Kentucky Geological Survey says earthquakes occur frequently in Kentucky but go unfelt most of the time.

The strongest earthquake recorded in Kentucky was the Sharpsburg earthquake of July 27, 1980, in Bath County. The magnitude-5.2 quake caused about $3 million in damages in Maysville.

What to do if you feel an earthquake:

If you are inside: Drop to the floor and take cover under sturdy furniture or against a supporting wall. Cover your head and stay in place until the shaking stops.

If you are outside: Do not run toward buildings. Instead, move away from them. If you're in your car stop driving and wait until the ground stops shaking before you continue to drive.

You can find more information on earthquakes in Kentucky below.