38 neglected pit bulls found on Franklin County property, sheriff's office says

A case of animal abuse is under investigation in Franklin County.

The sheriff's office says on April 14 authorities went to a home on Adams Lane to check out reports of animal abuse and neglect.

According to the sheriff's office, 45-year-old David Jackson, of Frankfort Ky, had 38 pit bull dogs on his property.

The sheriff's office says many of the dogs had various untreated medical conditions. We're told many of the dogs had mange, nine of the dogs are pregnant, several tested positive for heartworms and were severely and physically neglected, many of which have severe dental issues.

The sheriff's office says the dogs were tied to stakes in the ground, trees, and other immovable objects with very large metal chains, one of which weighed approximately 42 pounds. They say the dogs had been there for quite some time. Many of them did not have any clean water or food in their bowls and very little shelter from the elements.

The sheriff's office says Jackson was arrested Tuesday and he is currently facing 38 counts of animal cruelty. The sheriff's office says they do expect more charges to be filed as the investigation unfolds.

All the dogs are being treated for various medical conditions as well as overall neglect. The sheriff's office says 9 of the dogs have been taken in by in the Woof Inn on Holmes Street and to Tin Woof Inn, and two are at the Franklin County Humane Society.

If you are interested in helping with the care of these dogs, go to www.fchsanimals.org to make a donation.