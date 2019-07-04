4 University of Kentucky buildings closed following fire, power outage

A transformer caused a fire at a UK campus building (Photo: WKYT)
Updated: Thu 1:35 PM, Jul 04, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four University of Kentucky buildings are closed until at least Monday after a fire broke out Thursday morning.

The university says a damaged transformer at Bowman Hall caused the fire, and several facilities lost power as a result.

Crews were able to restore power to most of the facilities soon after, but Bowman, Bradley, Kincaid and Breckinridge halls will remain closed.

No one was injured, and there was no significant structural damage.

Administrators will reach out to affected UK employees.

 
