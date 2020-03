Four children were hurt when a car plowed into an abandoned building in Monticello.

It happened Thursday morning on South Main St.

Police say three of the children were seriously hurt and had to be flown to UK Hospital.

We're told they are expected to survive.

A fourth child was treated at Wayne County Hospital and released.

The driver of the car, 28-year-old David Rigney, is facing a long list of charges including DUI.