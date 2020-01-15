4-month-old baby has a brain bleed, Laurel County father arrested

A four-month-old child is in a Lexington hospital with a brain bleed.

Laurel County deputies were called out to a home off of Sinking Creek Road Tuesday for a report of an unresponsive child.

Investigators found out the child fell head-first onto a tile floor while in her father's care.

Laurel County deputies arrested and charged the child's father, Dennis Jimmy Bell, with first-degree wanton endangerment.

Investigators also noted the baby's head was reportedly hit three other times.

Deputies say Bell did not seek treatment for the child in any of those cases.

Social services put the child with her mother.