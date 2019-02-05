4 suspects plead guilty in Lexington pregnant woman's shooting death

Four men have pleaded guilty in the 2016 case of a Lexington woman who was shot and killed in an unrelated robbery while she was out walking her dog.

Police say 22-year-old Mariyah Coleman was walking her dog on Winburn Drive on Sept. 7, 2016 when four men were robbing a person across the street. One of the suspects was accused of firing shots at the robbery victim but instead hit Coleman, killing her and her unborn son. Police found a gun in a dumpster near an apartment complex and another where the robbery took place.

Demetrioun Boaz pleaded guilty to murder, fetal homicide and second-degree robbery. Joseph Fain and Saquan Freeman pleaded guilty to manslaughter, fetal homicide and robbery charges. Skylar Stigall pleaded guilty to manslaughter and fetal homicide.

Boaz will serve 25 years for murder and 10 years for fetal homicide consecutively. He was also sentenced 10 years for a robbery. The manslaughter sentences are 12 years for the other three suspects while the robbery and fetal homicide sentences are the same as Boaz.

The suspects were supposed to go on trial Mar. 4.