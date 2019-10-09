4 things look forward to in final weeks of Kentucky governor's race

The feud between Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear is only growing as we inch closer to election day. With only a few weeks left until voters head to the polls, both candidates for governor are hoping to sway voters.

"In some ways this has been a four-year campaign because these two have been at odds since they took office," WKYT's Bill Bryant said. "Now we are down to the time where people are really paying attention. They are looking at the debates, will there be any mistakes, will we see President Trump and what effect would that have."

There are several debates planned-- one of them happening at the University of Kentucky on Tuesday.

The candidates' paths are well established, and the current governor is running his campaign on what he says he has accomplished in office. Those things include jobs, addressing the pension crisis and supporting pro-life legislation, as well as touting his support and relationship with President Donald Trump.

"I like where things are going," Gov. Matt Bevin said. "I think people recognize jobs are being created. People have opportunity like never before."

Beshear, though, running on his belief that many Kentuckians do not feel that way. His campaign released a video today with lieutenant governor candidate Jacqueline Coleman riding along with a Fayette County Public Schools teacher who drives for Uber at night.

"No teacher should have to take on a second job just to do what they love," Beshear said.

Beshear is making public education the top priority of his campaign, vowing to make several changes to the system and give across the board raises in that field, as well as to stop what is being called "bullying" by Bevin.

You can watch next week's debate live from 7-8:00 p.m. on WKYT.